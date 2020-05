Published: May 8, 2020, 11:05 am

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed several I-81N lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened at mile marker 196.5.

As of 10:04 a.m., the northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. There is a 2-mile backup.