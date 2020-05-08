63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam details what Phase 1 reopening will look like in Virginia

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on May 6, 2020.
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on May 6, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Friday.

During his update, will provide more specifics about what it means when Virginia enters Phase 1.

As of Friday, there are 22,342 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 812 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: