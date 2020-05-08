WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam details what Phase 1 reopening will look like in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus on Friday.

During his update, will provide more specifics about what it means when Virginia enters Phase 1.

Tomorrow, we will detail the first phase of our gradual approach to safely allowing restricted operations for businesses and limited gatherings.



We will implement all changes in phases, and we will continue to be guided by data and science. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 7, 2020

As of Friday, there are 22,342 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 812 people have died.

