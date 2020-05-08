Here’s a breakdown of what Phase One will look like in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – During his coronavirus update on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam detailed what Phase One of reopening will look like in Virginia.

Right now, Virginia will enter Phase One on May 15, unless current trends change, according to the governor.

This phase is expected to last at least two weeks although Northam said it could be longer.

The decision to move to Phase Two will be based on health metrics, according to Northam.

During Phase One, both teleworking and wearing face coverings remains strongly encouraged.

Also, the 10-person limit on gatherings will also remain in effect in Phase One.

Northam explained how Phase One will look on an industry-by-industry basis. They’re listed below in alphabetical order:

Beaches

Currently, they are open for only exercise and fishing. This will not change in Phase One.

Child Care

Currently, they are open for working families. This will not change in Phase One.

Entertainment and Amusement

Currently, these facilities are closed. This will not change in Phase One.

Fitness and Exercise

Currently, these facilities are closed. In Phase One, they will be limited to outdoor fitness.

Non-essential Retail

Currently, these businesses are allowed to be open with a 10-person limit. In Phase One, they can be open with 50% capacity

Overnight Summer Camps

Currently, these facilities are closed. This will not change in Phase One.

Personal Grooming

Currently, these businesses are closed. In Phase One, personal grooming will be available, by appointment only with strict social distancing required. Face coverings will also be required.

Places of Worship

Currently, they are limited to drive-in services and a 10-person limit. In Phase One, they will be able to have services with a 50% indoor capacity.

Private Campgrounds

Currently these are closed. In Phase One, private campgrounds will reopen.

Restaurant and Beverage Services

Currently, restaurants are open for takeout and delivery only. In Phase One, takeout and delivery will continue; however, outdoor seating will be allowed open at 50% capacity

Schools

Currently, schools are closed. This will not change in Phase One.

State Parks

Currently, these are open for day-use only. In Phase One, they will remain open for day-use and in some places, overnight-use will be allowed.