Lynchburg hospital showing NICU moms support for Mother’s Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Mother’s Day is this weekend and it will be one to remember as many families will have to figure out creative ways to celebrate moms.

But for first time mothers who have babies in the NICU--- this holiday is especially hard.

“It’s rough. I will definitely say that,” said Mary Ellen Vanhouten, a first time mom.

Sunday will be Vanhouten’s first time celebrating Mother’s Day.

10 News Reporter Magdala Louissaint asked said, “I take it you didn’t expect to be celebrating it this way?" Vanhouten answered saying, "No, I was hoping to be home, but like I said, she is where she needs to be at the moment.”

Last month, in the midst of the pandemic, her water broke at 31 weeks, bringing her baby girl into the world early.

“They don’t know why or how it broke. It just occurred,” Vanhouten said.

Virginia Baptist Hospital is not allowing other visitors because of the virus.

But they've opened extra rooms to let NICU moms stay and develop that needed connection.

“I will say that our parents are very gracious being put in a situation I frankly, could not imagine being in myself and I’m a NICU dad,” said Larry Lilley, the unit manager for neonatology and pediatric services.

Vanhouten is one of those gracious parents.

“It’s not like home, but it’s still a roof over my head and I can at least be with my child,” Vanhouten said.

To keep her safe and practice social distancing, 10 News had to do our interview in separate rooms.

With less than 10 babies in Virginia Baptist’s care-- this has left nurses to become creative with how to keep the mothers busy when the units shut down at night.

“We have movie night two nights a week where the moms can get together and watch movies on the big screen utilizing social distancing,” Lilley said.

As for Vanhouten she looks forward to this journey ending soon--- but she is still thankful.