Man to serve four more months in jail for hit-and-run death of Roanoke woman

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Gene Gallimore has been sentenced in connection to the hit-and-run death of Linda Pierson
Gene Gallimore has been sentenced in connection to the hit-and-run death of Linda Pierson (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday, a Roanoke man pleaded guilty after a hit-and-run that ended up killing a woman last February.

Gene Gallimore pleaded guilty to felony hit and run resulting in death in Roanoke City Circuit Court in connection to the death of 58-year-old Linda Pierson, with one misdemeanor for driving without a license dropped. Pierson was killed while walking near the corner of 5th Street and Campbel Avenue SW.

Authorities found Gallimore’s truck one week later and Gallimore was charged three months after the accident.

Gallimore was sentenced to three years in prison with one year, six months suspended. He is also receiving credit for time served, so he will be released in about four months. He will also have one year of probation.

