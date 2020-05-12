Valley View Mall set to reopen Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – At 11 a.m. Friday, Valley View Mall will open for the first time since March 25.

Mall management announced Tuesday that the mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The announcement did state that individual store hours and restaurant operations may vary.

While the mall is opening, there will be noticeable changes for mall goers.

Below are some of those changes: