Valley View Mall set to reopen Friday
Mall will open as Virginia enters Phase One
ROANOKE, Va. – At 11 a.m. Friday, Valley View Mall will open for the first time since March 25.
Mall management announced Tuesday that the mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The announcement did state that individual store hours and restaurant operations may vary.
While the mall is opening, there will be noticeable changes for mall goers.
Below are some of those changes:
- Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will not be allowed
- Food court seating will be limited to comply with social distancing guidelines.
- The children’s play area, soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces, as well as water fountains will all be closed
- Temperature checks will be done on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Requiring that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers.
- Fitting rooms will remain closed
