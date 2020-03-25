Valley View Mall to temporarily close starting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Valley View Mall plans to temporarily close its doors starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. in order to comply with Governor Northam’s executive order 53.

Mall officials say certain restaurants may stay open for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery services. They recommend calling ahead.

What’s open right now? A list of what’s ‘essential’ vs. ‘non-essential’

The mall will be closed until further notice.