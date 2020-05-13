61ºF

Liberty police looking to identify men they say stole clothes from the Vines Center

Incident happened on May 9

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Liberty University Police are looking to identify these two men after a reported burglary at the Vines Center on May 9, 2020.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University Police Department is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.

Athletic clothing was was stolen from the Vines Center on May 9, according to police.

Security footage shows two men who police have named as suspects.

Anyone who has any information about the identity of the involved suspects, is asked to notify LUPD immediately at 434-592-3911.

Liberty University Police Department released this image, showing both men in the Vines Center on May 9, 2020
