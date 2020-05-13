Liberty police looking to identify men they say stole clothes from the Vines Center
Incident happened on May 9
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University Police Department is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.
Athletic clothing was was stolen from the Vines Center on May 9, according to police.
Security footage shows two men who police have named as suspects.
Anyone who has any information about the identity of the involved suspects, is asked to notify LUPD immediately at 434-592-3911.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.