Roanoke among Virginia DMV service centers to partially reopen Monday

RICHMOND, Va. – After two months of being closed, starting Monday, some DMV customer services centers across Virginia will be allowed to reopen.

Gov. Northam announced Wednesday that 11 DMV centers will reopen in seven of eight regions. No centers in Northern Virginia will be open.

As part of the DMV’s reopening plan, appointments will be required for specific in-person services

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Here’s a list of the locations that will be open, as well their Monday through Saturday hours:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock,VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Click here to start the processes of making an appointment.

Here’s a list of services that can appointment can be made for:

Original driver's licenses

Original commercial driver's licenses

Replacement driver's licenses for a name change

Driver's license renewals

Original and renewal ID cards

ID card replacements for a name change

Original and replacement disabled parking placards

HAZMAT fingerprinting (select locations only)

Original and substitute titles

Original and transfer of vehicle registrations (no title)

Vital records

Compliance/Reinstatement of Driving Privileges to include insurance payment plan set-up

Payment Plan: Monthly Installment Payment

Knowledge testing for learner’s permits and business partners (No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles can be offered at this time.)

Other services not listed can be completed online at dmvNOW.com.

When customers arrive for an appointment, they will need to wait in their vehicles.

Click here for more information about the DMV Reopening Plan.