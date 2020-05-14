FloydFest canceled due to coronavirus
FLOYD, Va. – Event organizers say FloydFest has been canceled due to coronavirus.
For people who already purchased tickets to the event, originally scheduled for July 22-26, they have five options — rollover, donate, ticket credit, transfer or refund.
The theme, website and more are set to be announced next week for the 2021 FloydFest, which is scheduled for July 21-25.
Below is a statement posted on the event’s Twitter page:
A message about FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest (July 22-26, 2020) from Across-the-Way Productions@atwproductions #FloydFestFamily #wewillgetbywewillsurvive #FloydFest21 pic.twitter.com/w6pPZ6RlIf— FloydFest (@floydfest) May 14, 2020
