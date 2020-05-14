FloydFest canceled due to coronavirus

FLOYD, Va. – Event organizers say FloydFest has been canceled due to coronavirus.

For people who already purchased tickets to the event, originally scheduled for July 22-26, they have five options — rollover, donate, ticket credit, transfer or refund.

The theme, website and more are set to be announced next week for the 2021 FloydFest, which is scheduled for July 21-25.

Below is a statement posted on the event’s Twitter page: