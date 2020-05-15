Roanoke County Public Schools nutrition employees surprised with Food for Frontline delivery

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Many school systems across southwest Virginia have continued to feed students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes Roanoke County Public Schools.

On Thursday, some hard-working nutrition employees got quite the surprise.

Food for Frontline dropped off 60 lunches to those who have been working extra, cooking up breakfast and lunch for students learning from home.

With donations from 10 News viewers, we bought food from Leonore Restaurant in Roanoke for those packing up 1,500 meals a day across the county.

“They've been phenomenal with being here and doing what they need to do and taking extra care to make sure that it's something that the children would like and meets all the requirements that we are required to put in a lunch,” said Rhonda Huffman, RCPS Nutrition Services Supervisor.

Those hard workers got a choice between an Italian dish or Venezuelan dish from Leonore Restaurant.