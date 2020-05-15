Roanoke firefighters stop two-alarm hazardous material vehicle fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are working to stop the spread of hazardous materials after a commercial vehicle fire on Friday afternoon.

At 3:06 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1100 block of Industry Ave. SE for a possible structure fire.

Rescue workers arrived to find a commercial vehicle contain hazardous materials engulfed in flames, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Units on scene immediately initiated a second alarm and were able to extinguish the fire.

The Hazardous Materials Team is working on containment of the leakage.

No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.