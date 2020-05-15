Starlite could resume drive-in movies by May’s end

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Drive-in movie theaters are a valued entertainment option for Virginians with social distancing in effect and a Christiansburg drive-in is preparing to show films again.

The Starlite Drive-In has sold concessions every Friday and Saturday, but full-fledged movies could return to the theater by the end of the month.

The drive-in’s screen needed repairs, and a GoFundMe helped raise money to fix it.

While Starlite is not yet reopen for movies, Lexington’s Hull Drive-In and the Eden Drive-In in Eden, North Carolina reopened Friday.