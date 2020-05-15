Suspected Roanoke drug dealer arrested on federal charge

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities arrested a Roanoke man on Thursday, charging him with a federal drug distribution charge.

20-year-old Tyshea Cunningham is charged with one count of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, or possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney for Virginia’s Western District, Thomas Cullen.

Authorities said Cunningham is accused of distributing meth and heroin in Roanoke on multiple occasions.

The Roanoke Area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) is handling the investigation along with the FBI and the Roanoke Police Department.

The case is a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which Cullen said is an effective, evidence-based program aimed at reducing violent crime.