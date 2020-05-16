Memorial Day fireworks will happen this year

COVINGTON, Va. – Covington will have Memorial Day fireworks this year on Saturday, May 23rd, around 9:30 p.m. according to the Covington Parks and Recreation facebook page.

The local summer kick off has been a community favorite for several years now.

“We have been able to enjoy music, jolly jumps, ball tournaments, good food, corn-hole, fellowship with friends, and a fantastic fireworks show. Due to our current Covid-19 situation, we are not going to be able to kick off our summer as we have been accustomed too. HOWEVER, we still promise to kick off our summer with a blast. We would like to give Thanks to City Council, City Management, Department of Finance, and the Parks & Recreation Department for their support of this years summer kick off,” said a post on the facebook page.

Organizers encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines while watching the show at Jackson River Sports Complex.

“You most likely can enjoy the show from the front seat of your car,” said the post.