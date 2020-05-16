Texas Tavern adds limited outdoor seating for phase one

ROANOKE, Va. – Restaurants with indoor seating only are getting creative to try and serve customers during phase one.

Texas Tavern in Roanoke decided to put up a picnic table in their parking lot to bring in some business.

The restaurant says times are tough for the entire food industry right now, but they’ve been able to stay afloat with takeout and delivery; hopefully adding outdoor seats will help.

They say they have just one right now, but are hoping to add a second next week.