Two women taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A crash in Roanoke sent two pedestrians to a hospital on Friday night, according to Roanoke city police.

Two women were hit on Brandon Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Authorities on scene told 10 News that the drivers involved were cooperating with police.

Police said there were two vehicles involved, but authorities are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Police said the women were alive when they were transported from the scene, but they did not release any other information regarding their condition.

