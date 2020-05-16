Virginians book 40,000 appointments through the DMV’s new system

Virginians have booked more than 40,000 appointments through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ new appointment system since its launch Wednesday, May 13.

Appointments are currently offered at nine DMV customer service centers across the Commonwealth. Two of those are in Southwest Virginia. One is in Roanoke on Valleypark Dr. and in South Boston on Hamilton Blvd.

With appropriate precautions in place, the DMV will reopen these nine centers with temporary extended hours beginning Monday, May 18 for specific services.

“Customers have responded positively to our appointment system and are grateful to get a reservation for needed in-person service as we are able to safely reopen offices,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The safety measures we have put in place, such as requiring service by appointment only, following social distancing protocols, and limiting the number of customers in our lobbies, enable us to once again provide in-person service to Virginians in a way that promotes the health and well-being of our customers and employees.”

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the DMV’s website.

It will only offer specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.

Customers are asked to stay in their cars until 10 minutes before their appointments to accommodate social distancing requirements. They are also asked to wear face coverings during the appointment.