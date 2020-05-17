Emory & Henry College provides drive-through campus tours

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry College is inviting potential students to take a safe tour of campus from the comfort of their own vehicles.

They will follow along as two current students take them on a unique drive-through tour of campus.

“While our buildings are closed, our campus is open for students to see,” says President Dr. John W. Wells. “We respect the Virginia governor’s orders to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we want families to know this is an option to continue your college search process.”

The student-created campus tour takes a personal view as two sisters talk about Emory & Henry from their own perspectives.

Visiting families are encouraged to stop and take photos along the way, enjoy a free round of golf on the campus’s 9-hole golf course, and drive through or walk on campus, all at a safe distance.

To schedule a tour, head to the college’s website.