Danville announces COVID-19 Election Day plans

DANVILLE, Va. – Election Day will look a little different in Danville Tuesday thanks to the coronavirus.

The city’s registrar’s office is asking voters to wear a mask if they have one, though a mask is not required to vote.

Voters are also asked not to bring children into the precinct with them and familiarize themselves with the ballot before coming to the precinct in order to vote quickly.

Election officers will limit the number of voters in each precinct to ensure voters are able to stay six feet apart and there will be markings on the floor to indicate six foot intervals.

Sneeze guards will be put up between election officers and voters checking in to vote.

The precinct doors will also be kept open if possible.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.