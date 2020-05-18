South Roanoke Nursing Home announces 72 coronavirus recoveries

ROANOKE, Va. – 33 South Roanoke Nursing Home residents and 39 staff members have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, according to the nursing home.

The facility had more than 50 confirmed cases among residents and staff members before they were able to secure point prevalence testing, according to the nursing home’s spokesperson, Jennifer Eddy.

A point-prevalence survey is a snapshot that identifies who might have been exposed to the virus, regardless of who is exhibiting symptoms at that time, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As 10 News previously reported, 10 residents at South Roanoke Nursing home died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Eddy said there are currently no longer any “active” COVID-19 cases inside South Roanoke Nursing Home.

Staff will continue to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), and staff and residents will continue to be screened for signs and symptoms of reemergence, according to Eddy.

Restrictions on social visitations will remain in place.