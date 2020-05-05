Family members of South Roanoke Nursing Home residents speak about their concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – “It’s frightening to think about what may happen if she becomes symptomatic,” said a family member of a woman who lives at South Roanoke Nursing Home.

The resident, who’s in her 80s, is one of 33 at the nursing home who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a family member.

“Right now, I have two big concerns. One, the lack of communication from the facility. We found out on the news that seven people had died and three more people died yesterday. We have not heard that from the facility,” the family member said.

Luckily the family member, who did not want to be identified, is able to talk to her family member over the phone; however, other residents don’t have the luxury of keeping their loved ones up to date.

That’s the family member’s second big concern.

A banner outside South Roanoke Nursing Home expresses support for the nursing home's staff members. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“What’s happening with them is scary for me as well,” said the family member.

Thankfully, her family member is not currently showing symptoms, but she still worries she could fall victim to the virus.

Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 143 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, with 2,902 coronavirus cases and 405 deaths.

That’s more than half the 244 total outbreaks statewide and 4,563 cases associated with outbreaks.

One thing that could help, said Dr. Molly O’Dell, is more PPE.

“There is PPE being sent from FEMA this week to a number of nursing homes throughout Virginia. Several are in our area," explained O’Dell, who is the health district director for both the Roanoke City and Alleghany districts.

The spokeswoman for South Roanoke Nursing Home told 10 News the nursing home has not requested any additional PPE from FEMA.

Another family member 10 News spoke to who also did not want to be identified said her 91-year-old mother has tested negative for the virus.

“She gets very upset at times because she’s not totally understanding everything that’s going on,” said the family member, who shares the concerns about how the nursing home is communicating.

She believes that staff members are doing all they can to care for the residents; however, there simply aren’t enough people to provide the care the residents need.

“My mom hasn’t had a shower in 12 days. She gets a sponge bath," the daughter said. "They do come and help them to the bathroom when they can.”

On Monday, 10 News asked the nursing home specifically how many staff members are working there.

The nursing home declined to answer, but in a statement did say the nursing home continues to work with the local health department to make sure adequate protocols and staff are in place.