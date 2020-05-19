New ADA compliant playground under construction in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new playground is officially under construction in an under-served community.

Despite the rain and social distancing, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke broke ground on the 10,000 square foot project Tuesday morning.

The all-inclusive, ADA compliant playground will be located beside the new Melrose Library.

“There are two swings for 900 children in this census track and we said, 'That isn't going to stand.' So that's why we embarked on the playground, not just for equipment but to change the dynamic of the neighborhood and give children an outlet for energy that they don't get now,” said Jackie Bledsoe, co-chair of the Kiwanis Club playground committee.

The Kiwanis Club has spent four years planning this and raised nearly $400,000 to fund it.

The playground is expected to open in late July.