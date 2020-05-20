LIST: Plans for local colleges, universities to reopen

ROANOKE, Va. – We are checking with local colleges and universities about their plans to re-open this summer or in the fall. This list will be updated as we get new information.

ECPI University: The school plans on reopening now with enhanced cleaning and other protocols. Many classes will continue to meet remotely but most classes require a hands-on learning component. “We will limit the number of students who participate in labs at any given time to ensure safety, rotating them in an out to ensure they receive the hands-on learning experience that drew them to ECPI University in the first place,” said ECPI University Chief Operating Officer Barbara Larar.

Ferrum College: Plans to re-open in the fall with in person classes and students living in residential halls. The fall semester will be divided into two terms to provide more flexibility with instruction, with classes beginning on August 25. Changes include reducing class sizes and using more open classrooms.

Liberty University: Here is a quote from an interview with Jerry Fallwell Jr., university president, on when he’ll decide on opening campus in the fall: “Whenever I want to. Whenever I decide that the powers-that-be have concluded that it’s safe to open, then I’ll make the call. But not until then; I don’t have to. There’s no pressure. We’re giving faculty their contracts, but we are making them contingent on enrollment levels. And there’s a chance a lot of kids won’t come back because parents are scared to send them back. So we’re going to keep our options open.”

Radford University: University officials say the reopening process will start on Aug. 3 and will include full operations, including on-campus housing, dining services and in-person instruction. Each university vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees based on each division’s needs and priorities. According to a release from the school, this means some employees will need to return to campus before Aug. 3. Radford University president, Dr. Brian Hemphill, said the school will look at policies regarding social distancing, PPE, testing, classroom setup, event sizes and more.

University of Lynchburg: A task force charged with drawing up various reopening scenarios and procedures is meeting regularly to discuss how campus can be reopened safely in the fall. President Dr. Kenneth Garren says uncertainty remains a major theme, and life on campus won’t resume as ‘normal.’ Garren added the University continues to “explore various contingencies” as the fall semester approaches, including alternate scheduling of classes, hybrid options, and opportunities for remote teaching and learning.

Virginia Military Institute: VMI canceled some summer programs and moved others online. They are studying an “earlier return” of Cadre on August 2. The New Cadet Oath Ceremony is currently scheduled for September 6.

Virginia Tech: The university’s president hinted the university would hold classes on campus this fall, but says no final decision will be made until June.