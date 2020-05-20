Rain, flooding, potential flooding closes some Roanoke roads

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke has closed many roads as rain continues to fall.

Some roads are closed due to flooding, while others have barricades up as floodwaters are expected to rise.

As of 11:52 a.m. here’s the list of roads closed:

Road Closed

Wise @ Indian Village

Baldwin Ave. & Tuck Ave.

Wiley & Crystal Spring

Barricades are up at the following locations