Rain, flooding, potential flooding closes some Roanoke roads
Check back for updates as more closures are likely
ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke has closed many roads as rain continues to fall.
Some roads are closed due to flooding, while others have barricades up as floodwaters are expected to rise.
As of 11:52 a.m. here’s the list of roads closed:
Road Closed
- Wise @ Indian Village
- Baldwin Ave. & Tuck Ave.
- Wiley & Crystal Spring
Barricades are up at the following locations
- Cravens Creek both ends Deyerle and Craven Creek Ln
- 10th St. SW & Campbell Ave. SW
- 9th St. SW & Campbell Ave. SW
- Shaffers Crossing (both ends on Salem Ave. and Johnson Ave.)
- 13th St. NE & Eastern Ave. NE-Vale Ave. & Gus Nicks Blvd.
- Kermit Ave. & Clyde St.
- Franklin Rd. & Wiley Dr.
- Edgewood St. & Malvern Rd.
- Edgewood St. & Brandon Ave.
- Orchard Rd. & Mud Lick Rd.
- Mud Lick Rd. & Brandon Ave.
