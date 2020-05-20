What’s News Today: Graduations, coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds an online town hall about COVID-19. Local small businesses are the focus for discussion. It begins at 6 p.m. on YouTube.

Roanoke City leaders will hold their weekly update on the city’s coronavirus response. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on wsls.com.

Students at James River High School can pick up their diplomas today, while returning school property. You’re asked to wear your cap and gown. You’ll enter from Springwood Road. You can drop off your Chromebooks, textbooks and library books, as well as athletic uniforms. You will receive your awards, honor cords tassels and diplomas, as well as your locker contents. A photographer will be there to take pictures.

Three Roanoke County Schools will hold online graduation ceremonies today. Hidden Valley is at 3 p.m., Cave Spring at 5:30 p.m. and Glenvar at 7 p.m.