Man arrested after execution of narcotics search warrant in Henry County Friday

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested a 54-year-old man and charged him with multiple drug offenses after the execution of a search warrant Friday.

According to officials, HCSO had initiated an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at a residence located in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive in Bassett. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed.

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During the execution of the search warrant, Gregoy Meade, a resident of the home, arrived at the property. Deputies attempted to direct Meade to pull into the driveway, but he drove away, traveling a short distance before entering an adjacent parking lot.

Deputies observed Meade drive toward the wood line at the edge of the lot before returning to the roadway and pulling into his driveway.

Deputies subsequently searched the area where Meade had driven and located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as another bag containing suspected Schedule II pills. A search of Meade’s car resulted in the seizure of multiple items commonly associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Meade later admitted to his involvement in narcotics distribution and said that he had discarded the narcotics from his car upon observing deputies.

During the course of the investigation, deputies also determined that children lived at the home. Due to the presence of suspected narcotics distribution within the residence, social services responded to the scene and took custody of the children, who were subsequently placed with a family member.

Gregory Ray Meade was arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics

Meade is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.