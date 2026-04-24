VDOT announces I-81 widening project underway in Botetourt and Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – VDOT announced Friday that a widening project from mile marker 143 to mile marker 150 is underway, with survey and preparation work in Roanoke and Botetourt County.
VDOT issued the following in a release:
Recommended Videos
- I-81 WIDENING FROM MILE MARKER 143 TO 150 – The I-81 widening project is underway with survey and preparation work. Shoulder strengthening work will require northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime hours. Barrier wall installation is possible in late fall or early winter. The expected completion for this project is summer 2031.
- BARRIER WALLS: Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project.
- Starting Sunday night, April 26, additional barrier wall will be put into place from mile marker 145.7 to exit 143 that will shift traffic traveling southbound. Exit 143 will have barrier wall on both sides of the exit ramp.
- TRAFFIC SHIFT: Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County.
- LANE CLOSURES: Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81.
- RAMPS - Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may be narrowed at exit 150. 146 and 143.
- SHOULDER CLOSURES: Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year.
- WORK ZONE SPEED: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers.
- ‘PINK’ DETOUR SIGNS: While pink detour signs are in place on I-81 and routes around the project such as Route 11 and Plantation Road, these do not designate a permanent or scheduled detour. The signed detour route is suitable for all traffic during incidents including tractor-trailers and other large vehicles. These signs are used for traffic incident detours only.