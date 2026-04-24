Virginia Tech faces wave of leadership changes heading into fall 2026

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is navigating a sweeping leadership transition at the top, with both its president and athletic director set to leave before the 2026 fall semester begins.

Athletic Director Whit Babcock announced his retirement less than two weeks after President Tim Sands said he was stepping down. The fall 2026 semester will mark the first time since 2013 that neither Babcock nor Sands will be leading Hokie athletics or academics — and both had years remaining on their contracts when they announced their departures.

Students react to back-to-back announcements

Students on campus described the announcements as unexpected, even as some said the changes felt inevitable.

“It comes as still, like a shocker,” said Oscar Bilbao, a Virginia Tech sophomore. “He’s gone and made the decision to sort of retire and end things, but still somewhat of a surprise. I guess it was bound to come.”

Sophomore Grayden Grambow questioned the motivations behind the departures.

“I think that part of the leadership changes that are happening are not for very good reason,” Grambow said. “I do think a lot of it has to do with decisions made by the board probably.”

Freshman Luke Jacovides said he was caught somewhere between surprised and unsurprised.

“I was surprised but not at the same time,” Jacovides said. “I thought he retired because he wanted to do it on his own terms.”

Jacovides also raised the question of how the university will fill both vacancies, suggesting the next president may take on a broader role. “I know in the past, the president and athletic director not really agreed on what to spend money on and all their sports,” he said.

July 1 is the date to watch

The most consequential day in Virginia Tech’s near-term future may be July 1, 2026. On that date, Babcock will officially transition to an advisory role. Four new members will also join the Board of Visitors the same day. University Rector John Rocovich has also mentioned July 1 as a potential target date for the presidential search to conclude.

The overlap of those three developments raises a key question: will the current board select a new president before the new appointees are seated, or will it wait until after?

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has weighed in, expressing a desire for her appointees to be involved in the selection of the next president. As of now, there is no firm timeline for when a new president will be chosen.

Students hope for a new direction

Despite the uncertainty, some students said they are cautiously optimistic about what the changes could bring to the university.

“I’m sure there’ll be some changes for the good,” Bilbao said. “I imagine the fact that they’ve made the decision, something will come or something will change.”

Grambow was more pointed about what he hopes will happen.

“Nobody except for the 12 members of the board, at this entire school, agree with what the board is doing,” he said. “I’m hoping that we’re going to go in a good direction. There’s going to be enough pushback that they can’t really continue to do this.”

Jacovides said he hopes the changes will bring the university’s athletics and academics closer together.

“I’m excited to see how our university is gonna change, hopefully for the better,” he said. “I think sports and academics are gonna be more connected because they’ve been pushed apart. I think they’re gonna be more intertwined and related to each other, which should be nice.”

With the arrival of football coach James Franklin already signaling a new era for Hokie athletics, students and faculty alike are watching closely to see who will lead the university through what comes next.