Fundraiser created to help Evington firefighters seriously injured in ATV accident

EVINGTON, Va. – The Campbell County community is coming together to help an Evington fire chief and a firefighter who are recovering in the hospital.

Birds of a Feather is a local organization that financially helps families after a disaster or tragedy.

The group and members of the Evington Volunteer Fire Department created a Facebook fundraising page to raise money to help Chief W.T. Hall and firefighter Johnson’s families.

The pair were seriously injured in an ATV accident on Saturday.

Virginia State Police said the driver lost control and both men were thrown from their seats.

Members of the group said in less than 24 hours, they’ve raised more than $11,000.

“Any of their needs, travel expenses. I know some of the parents are staying up there, motel, food, gas, anything that they need,” said Butch Drew, president of Birds of a Feather.

There’s no update on the firefighters’ current conditions.

You can view the fundraiser here.