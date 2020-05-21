Heavy rainfall expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake three feet above full pond

Smith Mountain Lake is expected to exceed its full pond elevation by three feet because of heavy rainfall, according to Appalachian Power.

Normal full pond level at Smith Mountain Lake is 795 feet.

Predictions from the National Weather Service show the reservoir reaching an elevation of 798 feet by Friday morning, which is three feet above full pond.

The higher pond level is typically one foot above the height of a stationary dock. Property owners are encouraged to remove unsecured items from the lower levels of their docks and relocate any items along the shoreline.

Appalachian Power, the operator of the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility, said allowing the reservoir to exceed full pond will assist in preventing additional flooding downstream.

Property owners should also secure floating docks and take caution when walking on docks.