Crews respond to two swift-water rescues in southeast Roanoke
In both incidents, cars drove around barricades, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS
ROANOKE, Va. – Crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS were called to the scene of two swift-water rescues on Wednesday night.
First, at 9:20 p.m., a person got trapped in their car after they drove around barricades at the intersection of Bennington Street and Pike Lane, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The person was rescued and no one was hurt.
Crews were also dispatched to a separate incident at 10:50 p.m. nearby at the intersection of Bennington Street and Edgerton Ave. Units arrived to find three people trapped in a vehicle, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.
They were rescued and no one was hurt.
