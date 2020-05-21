Roanoke man arrested on federal heroin, fentanyl distribution charges

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was arrested Wednesday for federal heroin and fentanyl distribution charges, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

Authorities say William Ramey-Woodard, 39, is facing one count of distribution of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl and one count of having a firearm in the furtherance of a drug traffic crime.

According to court documents, the suspected criminal activity happened in April and May of 2020.

The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the focal point of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service, the Roanoke Area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force [HIDTA], the Roanoke County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Roanoke County Police Department, the Roanoke City Police Department, the Salem Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and the United States Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General.