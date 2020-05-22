Carilion pediatrician responds to MIS-C, new mystery illness

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents are concerned after Virginia sees its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children or MIS-C for short.

Carilion Clinic says they haven't seen any cases here, but they are working to make sure staff is prepared should one pop-up.

The disease is thought to be related to a person's immune response to the coronavirus, causing a child's body parts to become inflamed.

“It's a scary disease, but it is something that is still very rare and if it's recognized early and treated early, most kids seem to respond well to treatment,” said Dr. Emily Nguyen, Carilion pediatrician.

She says the syndrome appears to happen about a month after contracting the virus and parents need to watch out for a fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.