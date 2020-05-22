Construction at I-64, US-29 interchange set to start next week

CULPEPER, Va. – Construction at the I-64 and US-29 interchange is set to start next week, according to the Virginia Dept. of Transportation.

Officials say construction on the two projects, near Charlottesville, will improve safety and improve traffic flow in the area.

One of the projects will reconfigure the I-64 interchange and eliminate the loop ramp from southbound US-29 to I-64 eastbound, according to VDOT.

The current layout has two “weaves” for cars exiting and entering I-64, and has reportedly been a factor in several crashes.

The second project is set to add an option lane, which is a through lane or right-merge lane, at the Fountain Avenue exit from US-29N.

According to VDOT, this project will reduce the current weaving issues and remove problems for cars getting of US-29 onto Fountain Ave.

Construction is expected to be complete in September.

Drivers in the area over the summer should expect lower speed limits, shifts in traffic patterns and workers and equipment near the road.

These two projects are the first phase of a six-project package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point.

The remaining four projects will be constructed in two additional phases:

A diverging diamond interchange at the U.S. 250 exit from I-64 at Pantops

A roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) at Afton

A roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road)

A connector road between Berkmar Drive and Rio Mills Road just north of the South Fork Rivanna River.

All projects are expected to be complete in spring of 2023.