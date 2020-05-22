Face coverings may soon be mandatory in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s possible that Virginians may soon be required to wear face coverings to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

During his Friday coronavirus update, Gov. Ralph Northam said he’d give an update about face covering requirements on Tuesday.

The governor said his team would be working throughout the weekend on some type of policy.

Next week, rather than address Virginians, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, he’ll only be giving two addresses per week, on Tuesday and Thursday.