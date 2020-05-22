75ºF

Local News

Roanoke residents encouraged to evacuate now clear to return home

Water levels have dropped enough for these homes to be safe

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Spring Lake in Roanoke at about 9 a.m. on May 21, 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. – Another piece of good news on this dry Friday in Roanoke.

On Friday afternoon, city officials announced that those who had been encouraged to leave their homes are now safe to return home.

During this week’s heavy rain, residents in the Cravens Creek Road neighborhood, as well as the Arbutus, Arbor, and Piedmont neighborhoods were encouraged to evacuate their homes as a precaution, in case of flooding.

