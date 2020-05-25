Man dead after fatal Pittsylvania County motorcycle crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Route 29, just north of Malmaison Road, when a 2018 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited was going north before it ran off the left side of the road and hit a road sign.

The driver, identified as Henry Burnett, 50, of Chatham. Police say he was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash is still under investigation.