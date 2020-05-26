Better Business Bureau warns of puppy scam spike due to the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – The national Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker shows more fraud pet website reports in April than the first three months of 2020 combined. The number may be higher because not everyone reports that they’ve been scammed.

In Virginia, 27 puppy scams were reported since this March with more than $8,000 dollars scammed; one victim is in Roanoke.

A 2017 BBB study shows 80% of sponsored links for pet searches are a scam. That’s why the BBB warns about shopping online for a pet.

If you see a fraudulent site, report it here on the BBB Scam Tracker.

“Even if you didn’t send money, just report that you came across a fraudulent site because that gives us the ability to work through it and if there’s enough heat put on, that title get shut down,” said Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia.

Below are BBB’s tips on what to look out for so you don’t fall victim to a puppy scam.