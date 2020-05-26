Snowshoe announces summer reopening dates
Many events are still scheduled for the resort this summer
SNOWSHOE, W. Va. – With the snow no longer falling at Snowshoe Mountain the resort announced its modified plans for fall and summer.
Starting June 18
Golf - The Raven Golf Club will be open weekly, Thursday through Sunday.
Starting July 2
Resort Operations – Snowshoe’s mountaintop village will be open Thursday through Sunday for dining, retail and outdoor adventure operations.This includes the full-service Spa at Snowshoe.
Mountain Biking - Snowshoe’s bike park will be open Thursday through Sunday. Season passes will remain at $199 for the season.
Shavers Lake & Scenic Lift Rides - Scenic lift rides to Shavers Lake will be available Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The lake will be open for swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding; however, to limit contact, the inflatable obstacle course will not be open. The Boathouse Restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Starting July 17
Lodging will be available daily
Outside of these openings, here’s a look at Snowshoe’s summer event schedule:
July 31 – Aug. 1 | Blues, Brews & BBQ
Aug. 1 | Downhill Southeast MTB Race
Aug. 8 | Treasure On The Mountain
Aug. 22 | Pedals & Pints Festival
Sept. 4-7 | Labor Day Celebration
Sept. 18-20 | Pro GRT MTB Race
Sept. 24-25 | GNCC University
Sept. 26-27 | GNCC Racing
Oct. 18 | Closing Day
Schedule is subject to change
