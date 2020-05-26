Snowshoe announces summer reopening dates

SNOWSHOE, W. Va. – With the snow no longer falling at Snowshoe Mountain the resort announced its modified plans for fall and summer.

Starting June 18

Golf - The Raven Golf Club will be open weekly, Thursday through Sunday.

Starting July 2

Resort Operations – Snowshoe’s mountaintop village will be open Thursday through Sunday for dining, retail and outdoor adventure operations.This includes the full-service Spa at Snowshoe.

Mountain Biking - Snowshoe’s bike park will be open Thursday through Sunday. Season passes will remain at $199 for the season.

Shavers Lake & Scenic Lift Rides - Scenic lift rides to Shavers Lake will be available Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The lake will be open for swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding; however, to limit contact, the inflatable obstacle course will not be open. The Boathouse Restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Starting July 17

Lodging will be available daily

Outside of these openings, here’s a look at Snowshoe’s summer event schedule:

July 31 – Aug. 1 | Blues, Brews & BBQ

Aug. 1 | Downhill Southeast MTB Race

Aug. 8 | Treasure On The Mountain

Aug. 22 | Pedals & Pints Festival

Sept. 4-7 | Labor Day Celebration

Sept. 18-20 | Pro GRT MTB Race

Sept. 24-25 | GNCC University

Sept. 26-27 | GNCC Racing

Oct. 18 | Closing Day

Schedule is subject to change