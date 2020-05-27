Grab your popcorn! Starlite Drive-In Theater to resume movies this weekend

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local favorite for movie lovers is reopening this weekend.

Starting on Friday, Starlite Drive-In Theater in Christiansburg will screen family-friendly classics on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Clue” (1985) starts at 7 p.m. this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) airs Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m.