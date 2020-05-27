69ºF

Lord Botetourt High School senior dies after car crash

‘She had a contagious smile and friendly personality that will never be forgotten’

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Lord Botetourt High School senior Mackenzie Beyers, 18, died on Tuesday after she was hit by a car in Roanoke on May 15.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Lord Botetourt High School community is mourning one of their own.

Mackenzie Beyers, 18, died on Tuesday due to injuries she received when she was hit by a car on May 15 on Brandon Avenue in Roanoke.

Principal Andy Dewease sent this statement to 10 News:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Mackenzie Beyers, a 2020 graduate of Lord Botetourt High School. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, teachers, staff and entire Botetourt community. She had a contagious smile and friendly personality that will never be forgotten. She did have a plan to continue her education in welding at Virginia Western Community College. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.”Andy Dewease, Lord Botetourt High School principal

