Lord Botetourt High School senior dies after car crash
‘She had a contagious smile and friendly personality that will never be forgotten’
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Lord Botetourt High School community is mourning one of their own.
Mackenzie Beyers, 18, died on Tuesday due to injuries she received when she was hit by a car on May 15 on Brandon Avenue in Roanoke.
Principal Andy Dewease sent this statement to 10 News:
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Mackenzie Beyers, a 2020 graduate of Lord Botetourt High School. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, teachers, staff and entire Botetourt community. She had a contagious smile and friendly personality that will never be forgotten. She did have a plan to continue her education in welding at Virginia Western Community College. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.”Andy Dewease, Lord Botetourt High School principal
