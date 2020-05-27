Two rehab patients test positive for COVID-19 at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A local retirement community confirmed two cases of coronavirus among its residents on Wednesday.

Two rehab patients at the Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The two people who tested positive are not showing any signs or symptoms, according to leaders with Warm Hearth. Both have been isolated since their recent admission to Warm Hearth from a hospital.

Both people tested negative prior to their admission to Warm Hearth, leaders said. They also said it’s normal protocol to test residents again after they’ve been admitted which is when they received the positive results.

The retirement community says it’s partnering with public health officials to identify anyone else at risk. The Virginia Department of Health will direct “widespread” baseline testing of all residents and staff, according to Warm Hearth leaders.