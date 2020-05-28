Galax family of five evacuated during overnight water rescue
GALAX, Va. – A family of five has been evacuated during a water rescue in Galax overnight, according to the Galax Fire Department.
When units arrived, they say they found a home completely surrounded by water on Delhart Road.
Authorities say the family of five was evacuated to dry ground by a Galax Fire Department boat crew before the call became an emergency. They were reportedly put up in a hotel by the Red Cross.
The power was disconnected from a second home in the area due to a flooded basement.
