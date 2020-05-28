74ºF

TJ Maxx reopens after temporary closure due to COVID-19

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo shoppers enter the TJ Maxx store in Manchester, N.H. TJX Companies Inc., parent of T.J. Maxx and other discount stores reports financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
ROANOKE, Va. – Attention, Maxxinistas! TJ Maxx stores are now open after closing temporarily due to COVID-19.

The retailer closed its doors back in mid-March as well as its website, distribution centers and offices around the world.

According to NBC 10 Boston, the company has announced it plans to have all of its stores open by the end of Jue, with 1,600 already open.

You can check which stores are open here.

