T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods to close for two weeks to prevent further coronavirus spread

ROANOKE, Va. – You now have fewer places to shop.

As a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The TJX Companies, which runs T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and other retailers, announced on Thursday it is closing all its stores for two weeks.

These closures will happen across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

In addition to brick-and-mortar stores, the company is also temporarily closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, with associates working remotely when they can.

The company plans to pay its store, distribution and office associates for two weeks during these closures.