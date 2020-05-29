Black Liberty University instructor resigns in response to Jerry Falwell’s ‘racist’ tweets

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University Online has one fewer instructor because of recent tweets by its president, Jerry Falwell Jr.

Dr. Christopher House, who started teaching for the university in the fall of 2019, announced his resignation Thursday evening, directly citing two of Falwell’s recent tweets.

House is an associate professor at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, and also a pastor.

Just so folks outside Virginia unfamiliar with the pic on the mask understand: it is from the personal page of the medical school yearbook of @GovernorVA . Just a way to shine a spotlight on the fact that Democrats are and always have been the real racists in this country. — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020

House explained that once he was alerted to the tweets by a friend, who is a Liberty alumnus, he resigned immediately.

Resignation Letter from Liberty University Online: I'm a Black tenured associate professor at Ithaca College and a... Posted by Christopher A. House on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Below is a copy of the resignation letter House posted to Facebook:

Resignation letter from Dr. Christopher House to Liberty University (Christopher House)

In a Facebook post, House elaborated on his decision:

"My moral compass and integrity would not allow me have any further relationship with that institution for any reason!I was brought into LU to generate the kind of dialogue that challenges the ideas, narratives and ideologies that underlie the very images Falwell intentionally used to make a political statement to the Governor of Virginia. Falwell did so at the expense of Black people and Black pain. This is abhorrent, evil and sickening! This does not reflect the God of the Bible!

I have come to meet some really bright students at Liberty (and who are there for many different reasons) who have to endure this type of environment. My heart goes out to them.

This is another reminder to me that some folks really don’t want to change. And although I was able to impact a few, the price to continue to do so is too high!"