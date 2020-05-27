Liberty’s Jerry Falwell ‘designs’ his own mask using Ralph Northam yearbook blackface photo
‘I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!’
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is no stranger to controversy and his latest tweet is no different.
On Wednesday afternoon, he tweeted his opposition to to Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement.
While stating his opinion about the decision, he shared a picture of a mask he would wear, which features the picture from Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface.
After initially apologizing and accepting responsibility for his actions, the governor later denied that it was him in the photo.
I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!#VEXIT#EndLockdownNow pic.twitter.com/twu7r4rWhd— Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020
Falwell, a Republican, is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
Wednesday’s tweet wasn’t his first against the newly announced mask requirements.
. @GovernorVA is suddenly requiring masks in VA b/c he is afraid COVID numbers are improving. His ilk needs fear and crisis as an excuse to bolster their power and limit individual freedom. But I do wish all liberals would wear masks. It definitely would improve the scenery. 😷 https://t.co/EIsQV2i2GV— Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020
