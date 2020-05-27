69ºF

Liberty’s Jerry Falwell ‘designs’ his own mask using Ralph Northam yearbook blackface photo

‘I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!’

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LEFT: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. participates in a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis as part of first lady Melania the first lady's "Be Best" initiative at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) RIGHT: Image of the mask Falwell says he would wear
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is no stranger to controversy and his latest tweet is no different.

On Wednesday afternoon, he tweeted his opposition to to Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement.

While stating his opinion about the decision, he shared a picture of a mask he would wear, which features the picture from Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface.

After initially apologizing and accepting responsibility for his actions, the governor later denied that it was him in the photo.

Falwell, a Republican, is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s tweet wasn’t his first against the newly announced mask requirements.

