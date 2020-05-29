New Roanoke Fire Station 7 could open by end of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction on a new Roanoke fire station has reached the halfway point.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback said the new Fire Station 7 in Grandin Village is still on track to be ready at the end of the year. The new Station 7 stands where the old firehouse had been for 94 years.

Much of the framework is done, and crews have already installed a brick facade on one side of the building.

Hoback hopes the station will blend the charm of the old structure with the needs of a modern fire department.

The new Roanoke Fire Station 7 remains under construction. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

"This is the fourth new fire station I've been privileged to be a part of in Roanoke,” Hoback said. “To see a new structure come out of the ground that will serve our community for the next 100 years is amazing."

Hoback said the station will likely open around December.

The firehouse dog statue, which stood outside of the old firehouse but has moved to the Raleigh Court Library, will return to the fire station once the ribbon is cut.