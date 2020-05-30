'Enough is enough’: Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea shares message, call to ‘eradicate racism’

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s mayor shared a message via Facebook on Friday night in reference to recent events, likely including George Floyd’s death.

Mayor Sherman Lea wrote, “Within recent weeks we have witnessed events across our country that have caused anger, division, unrest, and unparalleled sadness for many families and entire communities.”

Lea referenced growing up as a teenager in the 60′s and experiencing the “cruelty of racism” firsthand.

“We must continue to expose and eradicate racism in our society and within our criminal justice system,” wrote Lea.

READ MAYOR LEA’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

“Within recent weeks we have witnessed events across our country that have caused anger, division, unrest, and unparalled sadness for many families and entire communities. Growing up as a teenager in the 60s I had a chance to witness and experience the cruelty of racism first hand. Today I’m feeling some of those same trepidations that I felt then and enough is enough! We must continue to expose and eradicate racism in our society and within our criminal justice system.Therefore, as we move through one of the most challenging times in our country’s recent history beginning with COIVD19 that has claimed the lives of over 100,000 Americans, it is imperative, more now than ever, that we continue to build bridges across all lines that divide us, extend compassion, kindness, forgiveness and grace to ensure that we always move forward and never allow history to repeat itself. As individuals, may we always search for our imperfections and rely on our faith to continue to help us to evolve into the best version of ourselves.Continued prayers for peace and healing in our community and nation.” -- Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea